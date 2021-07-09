UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Dengue Control Measures

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC reviews dengue control measures

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohl has said that all possible measures are being adopted to control dengue virus and all suspected points were being checked to trace the virus.

He was presiding over the monthly meeting of District Emergency Response Committee, here on Friday to review the dengue control measures in the district.

He said the Health Department and others were responsible for controlling dengue fever by all means.

The deputy commissioner said that all departments should continue efforts for controlling dengue effectively in the district.

