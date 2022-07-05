DC reviews dengue situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha on Tuesday chaired a meeting of dengue monitoring committee, which reviewed the overall dengue situation in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting.

CEO health gave a detailed briefing on current situation of dengue in the city and pointed put hot spot areas.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that as per instructions of the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance were being carried out in the city to control dengue. He said that instructions had been made to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, saying that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains.

He directed the Labour department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns.

He warned the anti dengue teams deputed in the hot spots areas that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner in a statement said that supply of subsidized flour had been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital.

He said a total of 164,159 flour bags, out of which 60,399 of 10-kg and 103,760 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points. He added that the price of a 10-kg flour bag was fixed at Rs490 and a 20-kg bag at Rs980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said that the district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidized flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.