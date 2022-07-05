UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Dengue Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 11:30 AM

DC reviews dengue situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha on Tuesday chaired a meeting of dengue monitoring committee, which reviewed the overall dengue situation in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting.

CEO health gave a detailed briefing on current situation of dengue in the city and pointed put hot spot areas.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that as per instructions of the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance were being carried out in the city to control dengue. He said that instructions had been made to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, saying that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains.

He directed the Labour department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns.

He warned the anti dengue teams deputed in the hot spots areas that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner in a statement said that supply of subsidized flour had been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital.

He said a total of 164,159 flour bags, out of which 60,399 of 10-kg and 103,760 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points. He added that the price of a 10-kg flour bag was fixed at Rs490 and a 20-kg bag at Rs980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said that the district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidized flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Government Of Punjab Sale Price From Government Labour Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity prote ..

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity protests

11 hours ago
 US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressu ..

US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressures, declining public confiden ..

11 hours ago
 PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majo ..

PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majority: Kaira

11 hours ago
 APTMA advised to maintain strong liaison with US c ..

APTMA advised to maintain strong liaison with US counterparts

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.