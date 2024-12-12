Open Menu

DC Reviews Dengue Situation In District

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DC reviews dengue situation in district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken regarding dengue control. Assistant Commissioners, the CEO of Health, Deputy District Health Officers, entomologists, and other relevant department officials and focal persons attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner, addressing the meeting, emphasized the need to ensure the implementation of preventive measures against dengue and to raise public awareness in this regard. He instructed that improvements be made in the activities of Android users and that work be carried out actively in the field. Deputy Commissioner also directed that the members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work actively in the field.

He instructed that complete coverage of hot spots related to the breeding of dengue larvae should be ensured throughout the district.

The CEO of Health briefed the meeting, stating that from January 1 to December 10, a total of 10,298 suspected dengue cases were reported in the district, of which 36 were confirmed dengue patients. He further reported that during surveillance from January 1 to December 10, dengue larvae were found at 186 locations. He mentioned that measures are being taken to eliminate dengue larvae. He also stated that there are 1,804 hot spots related to dengue in the district, all of which have been covered, and that house-to-house surveillance for dengue larvae is being conducted throughout the district. In this regard, indoor and outdoor teams are active in the field.

