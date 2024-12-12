DC Reviews Dengue Situation In District
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq.
The meeting reviewed the measures taken regarding dengue control. Assistant Commissioners, the CEO of Health, Deputy District Health Officers, entomologists, and other relevant department officials and focal persons attended the meeting.
The deputy commissioner, addressing the meeting, emphasized the need to ensure the implementation of preventive measures against dengue and to raise public awareness in this regard. He instructed that improvements be made in the activities of Android users and that work be carried out actively in the field. Deputy Commissioner also directed that the members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work actively in the field.
He instructed that complete coverage of hot spots related to the breeding of dengue larvae should be ensured throughout the district.
The CEO of Health briefed the meeting, stating that from January 1 to December 10, a total of 10,298 suspected dengue cases were reported in the district, of which 36 were confirmed dengue patients. He further reported that during surveillance from January 1 to December 10, dengue larvae were found at 186 locations. He mentioned that measures are being taken to eliminate dengue larvae. He also stated that there are 1,804 hot spots related to dengue in the district, all of which have been covered, and that house-to-house surveillance for dengue larvae is being conducted throughout the district. In this regard, indoor and outdoor teams are active in the field.
Recent Stories
SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 dead,1,514 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Minister Shafay Hussain visits industrial Estate in Shanghai1 minute ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam embodied discipline, integrity in truly practical way: Sadia Rashid1 minute ago
-
DC reviews dengue situation in district1 minute ago
-
Dr. Mallah represents Pakistan at GEMS-IBBC autumn conference 2024 in Dubai1 minute ago
-
MD Cholistan holds open court1 minute ago
-
Center of Excellence schools announce admission schedule2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign in Abbottabad, target set to vaccinate 225,469 children2 minutes ago
-
PIC imposes fine on Director Excise for withholding information11 minutes ago
-
5-day polio drive from Dec 1611 minutes ago
-
Ghotki police recover large consignment of weapons12 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts special anti-drug awareness campaign in collaboration with ANF12 minutes ago