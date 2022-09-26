UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Dengue Situation In Federal Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon Monday chaired a meeting of dengue monitoring committee and reviewed the overall situation in the federal capital

Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, officials of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) health department and entomologists attended the meeting.

The health department officials gave a detailed briefing on current situation of dengue in the city and pointed out hot spot areas.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance in the city to control deadly fever.

He informed that instructions were issued to all the stakeholders to make necessary arrangements in that regard.

Memon said MCI was directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and removal of shrubs under its jurisdiction.

He directed Labour department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns.

The meeting was briefed that dengue larvae were checked at 58 places. Around 81 cases of dengue fever were reported during the last 24 hours and four people were arrested.

Likewise, an anti-dengue spray was carried out in G-13 and H-13, union council Lohi Bhir and Terlai areas.

