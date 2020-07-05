UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Desilting Work On Nullah Lai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq here on Sunday inspected the dredging and desilting work on Nullah Lai and directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete ongoing work before the start of monsoon season.

The DC inspected the dredging work of NullahLeh and operational preparations of WASA along with its Managing Director Raja Shaukat .

MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mahmood briefed the DC that dredging/desilting of Lai Nullah was being carried out smoothly and would be completed soon.

He told that this year Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) had predicted 20 percent extra rains from previous years. In this context, the WASA had finalised monsoon plan 2020 and all necessary arrangements were being made to cope with upcoming monsoon season, he said adding that rain emergency had been enforced until 15th September.

He also briefed the DC about the establishment of Field Offices as Flood Response Units which were made functional at five different places of the city including MotiMahal, LiquatBagh, Bagh Sardaran, Commercial Market Satellite Town and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed. Heavy machinery including six sucker machines, five jetting machines, five sewer cleaning rodding machines, 28 de-watering sets and 24 water bouzers were in working condition and deployed at these Flood Response Units, he told DC.

Th DC expressed satisfaction over preparation of WASA.

