DC Reviews Development, Beautification Projects

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:12 PM

DC reviews development, beautification projects

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Friday visited The Mall road and reviewed the ongoing development projects, sanitation and traffic management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Friday visited The Mall road and reviewed the ongoing development projects, sanitation and traffic management.

He reviewed the pace and quality of work on the project of cleanliness and beautification.

The DC directed the local authorities and contractors to complete work at the earliest. He said that all possible steps should be taken to ensure provision of quality sanitation facilities to citizens and immediate redress of the grievances of people through the helpline.

Earlier, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Executive Officer Syed Ali Bukhari briefed the deputy commissioner about development and beautification projects.

More Stories From Pakistan

