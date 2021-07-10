DC reviews development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday reviewed pace of development projects in the district under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme on Saturday.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner said work on mega projects of water supply and sewerage system at a cost of Rs 9 billion was underway, adding that the city had been given a special package of Rs 17 billion for various projects.

He said under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, Ladies andChildren Park, Abdul Hakim Park and Fort Park were being completed at a cost of Rs 308 millionswhile an auditorium and upgradation project in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park was about to complete.