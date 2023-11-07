DC Reviews Development Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal with Project Director Punjab Intermediate City
Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) Hamza Salik visited the ongoing development
projects in the city and reviewed speed and quality of work.
Chief Engineer Sheikh Tahir and consultant National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK)
Saif were also present.
Deputy Commissioner Mir Iqbal said that the district administration was cooperating fully to
ensure timely completion of projects.
NESPAK authorities briefed Project Director Hamza Salik about progress on projects.