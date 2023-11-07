DC reviews development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal with Project Director Punjab Intermediate City

Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) Hamza Salik visited the ongoing development

projects in the city and reviewed speed and quality of work.

Chief Engineer Sheikh Tahir and consultant National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK)

Saif were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Iqbal said that the district administration was cooperating fully to

ensure timely completion of projects.

NESPAK authorities briefed Project Director Hamza Salik about progress on projects.