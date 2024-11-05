Open Menu

DC Reviews Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DC reviews development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that the construction a the family park, Mohallah Water Works, Sambrial, will complete at a cost of Rs2.7 million by December 31.

He stated this while inspecting the ongoing development projects in tehsil Sambrial. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima and MO Infrastructure and Services Aziz Sheikh were also present.

The DC also reviewed the project of revamping of Rural Health Center Begowala and Primary Health Center Malkhanwala along with the ongoing renovation of the green belts of Sambrial City and urged the local officials of the Building Division to improve the speed and quality of work.

He directed the AC to regularly inspect the ongoing development projects and complete the projects as per their design within the stipulated timeline.

The DC said that delay in the completion of public health development projects will not be tolerated and action will be taken against the contractors and those responsible for negligence.

He also visited Govt. High school for Boys and Govt. Girls Community Model School Malkhanwala and checked the attendance of teaching staff and also asked questions and answers from the children while inspecting the classroom.

Muhammad Zulqarnain also inspected the under-construction project of University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology Sambrial.

Later, he also visited the help desk in connection with Apna Chhat, Apna Ghar program of the CM established in the Assistant Commissioner Sambrial office.

