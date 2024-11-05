DC Reviews Development Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that the construction a the family park, Mohallah Water Works, Sambrial, will complete at a cost of Rs2.7 million by December 31.
He stated this while inspecting the ongoing development projects in tehsil Sambrial. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima and MO Infrastructure and Services Aziz Sheikh were also present.
The DC also reviewed the project of revamping of Rural Health Center Begowala and Primary Health Center Malkhanwala along with the ongoing renovation of the green belts of Sambrial City and urged the local officials of the Building Division to improve the speed and quality of work.
He directed the AC to regularly inspect the ongoing development projects and complete the projects as per their design within the stipulated timeline.
The DC said that delay in the completion of public health development projects will not be tolerated and action will be taken against the contractors and those responsible for negligence.
He also visited Govt. High school for Boys and Govt. Girls Community Model School Malkhanwala and checked the attendance of teaching staff and also asked questions and answers from the children while inspecting the classroom.
Muhammad Zulqarnain also inspected the under-construction project of University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology Sambrial.
Later, he also visited the help desk in connection with Apna Chhat, Apna Ghar program of the CM established in the Assistant Commissioner Sambrial office.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's industrial Expo on 9th Nov in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Unique Group student Fatima Ali wins gold at music conference2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects healthcare, education facilities in Jalalpur Pirwala2 minutes ago
-
Four swindlers held from cattle market2 minutes ago
-
‘Khelta Punjab Program’ hockey competitions begin2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest crime surge by target-based operations; dacoities down by 83% in 202412 minutes ago
-
407 dacoit gangs busted in 202412 minutes ago
-
DC informs NIM delegation about Sialkot’s significant contribution to national economy12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 152 properties12 minutes ago
-
PITB Geo-Tags 3,600 mines through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App22 minutes ago
-
SNGPL legal adviser appointed22 minutes ago