DC Reviews Development Projects In A Meeting In Taxila

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, said that all departments must work together to protect Taxila’s beauty, environment, and heritage.

In a meeting, important decisions were made while reviewing the ongoing development projects in Taxila, which is famous for its history and tourism.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Taxila, SP Traffic, Taxila Museum, Mines Department and officers of other relevant departments.

To reduce pollution from dumpers and trolleys carrying sand and gravel, it was decided that these vehicles will only be allowed on the roads during fixed hours so people’s daily life is not disturbed.

These vehicles must also be covered properly to prevent dust from spreading. Traffic police and the district administration will strictly monitor this, and anyone breaking the rules will face immediate action.

Dr. Cheema emphasized that during development projects, the historical heritage and environment of Taxila must be preserved and not harmed. He urged all departments to carry out their duties responsibly.

