DC Reviews Development Projects In Adhi Kot

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Khushab, Farwa Amir, accompanied by the Coordinator to the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Communications, Engineer Malik Tahir Nadeem Bughor, visited Adhi Kot on Thursday to inspect ongoing development projects in the area.

According to a spokesperson, the Deputy Commissioner assured that the projects would be completed promptly and according to the approved timelines.

During the visit, various aspects of the development work were reviewed, including the construction of the boundary wall.

The DC issued directives to ensure timely completion and emphasized adherence to quality standards.

Farwa Amir instructed the contractors to complete all projects within the scheduled timeframe, highlighting the importance of meeting deadlines for the benefit of the local community.

These development initiatives are being carried out under the grant provided by Engineer Malik Gul Asghar Khan Bughor.

