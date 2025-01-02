Open Menu

DC Reviews Development Projects In Daska

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DC reviews development projects in Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Daska, reviewed installation of streetlights at Circular Road, ongoing development projects and cleanliness in the city were reviewed and heard the problems and complaints of the citizens regarding the Revenue Department in the Revenue Public Service Court in Tehsil Complex Daska.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Mahim Mushtaq also accompanied him.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Basic Health Centers Glotian and Talhara, checked the attendance of the staff and also inspected the medical facilities and stock of medicines provided to the patients coming for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial also reviewed the field schedule of the vaccinator under the EPI program for immunization of various diseases.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial also inspected the under-construction academic block at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public school Jaisarwala Daska and reviewed the quality and speed of the construction work.

Related Topics

Road Sialkot Daska Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

22 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

52 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

3 hours ago
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

4 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

4 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

5 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan