DC reviews development projects in Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Daska, reviewed installation of streetlights at Circular Road, ongoing development projects and cleanliness in the city were reviewed and heard the problems and complaints of the citizens regarding the Revenue Department in the Revenue Public Service Court in Tehsil Complex Daska.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Mahim Mushtaq also accompanied him.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Basic Health Centers Glotian and Talhara, checked the attendance of the staff and also inspected the medical facilities and stock of medicines provided to the patients coming for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial also reviewed the field schedule of the vaccinator under the EPI program for immunization of various diseases.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial also inspected the under-construction academic block at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public school Jaisarwala Daska and reviewed the quality and speed of the construction work.