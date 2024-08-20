Open Menu

DC Reviews Development Schemes In Sukkar

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DC reviews development schemes in Sukkar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo presided over a meeting to review development schemes in the district under the annual development program on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Planing, XEN Public Health and other officers of departments concerned participated.

Deputy Director Planning and Development briefed the DC about ongoing and new schemes in the district. The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure the completion of the schemes on time and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the material.

