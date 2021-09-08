UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Development Schemes' Pace Of Work

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:43 PM

DC reviews development schemes' pace of work

As many as 942 development schemes were being completed in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 942 development schemes were being completed in the district.

This was informed in a meeting held here at DC complex with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in the chair.

The meeting was informed that Rs. 14.56 billion had been utilized, out of Rs. 18.97 billion released so far for these development schemes.

It was further informed that 77 percent development work of 462 schemes under Provincial Development Program, 312 under Sustainable Development Goals Program Phase III, 154 under Community Development Program Phase III, 5 under RAPII and 9 under Sugar Cess had been completed.

Reviewing the pace of work on the development schemes, the DC directed the concerned departments to utilize available funds expeditiously. He said that no compromise would be made on transparency and if there was any quality complaint in any project, the concerned department would be held accountable.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir, FDA, WASA, PHA, Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Road Construction, Highways, Officers from Irrigation, Buildings, Metropolitan Corporation, Fesco, Sui Gas, sports, FIC, GCU and other departments were also present.

