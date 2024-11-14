DC Reviews Development Schemes Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A review meeting of the District Development Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Dr. Farhan Farooq, which reviewed the ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Program 2024-2025.
The deputy commissioner said development schemes should be completed on time and to a high standard.
He said that obstacles to completion of development schemes should be removed and that officials from the relevant departments should monitor the construction work of the development schemes on-site.
This meeting also reviewed the ongoing development schemes under the Chief Minister's District SDGs Programme, public buildings, Rescue 1122, Arts Council, Environment, Transport, Tourism, Industrial Estate, PHA, Livestock, and other departmental development schemes. The Deputy Director of Development and officials from the relevant and construction departments were present.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS for launching crackdown against illegal lifting of sand, gravel3 minutes ago
-
District-level competitions under Khailta Punjab conclude12 minutes ago
-
DC visits various polling station to review election process12 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team to hold Open Court in Kotli on Friday12 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on various Peshawar feeders notified13 minutes ago
-
AJK President seeks raising Kashmiris voice for their right to self determination in more vibrant ma ..13 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct search operation in limits of PS Noon13 minutes ago
-
Kisan cards provided to 485,000 farmers22 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on population growth22 minutes ago
-
Prayers for rain held across Punjab22 minutes ago
-
Lahore police fully alert for security of Sikh pilgrims22 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews facilities at Ejaz Shaheed police lines for personnel32 minutes ago