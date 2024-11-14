DC reviews development schemes progress

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A review meeting of the District Development Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Dr. Farhan Farooq, which reviewed the ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Program 2024-2025.

The deputy commissioner said development schemes should be completed on time and to a high standard.

He said that obstacles to completion of development schemes should be removed and that officials from the relevant departments should monitor the construction work of the development schemes on-site.

This meeting also reviewed the ongoing development schemes under the Chief Minister's District SDGs Programme, public buildings, Rescue 1122, Arts Council, Environment, Transport, Tourism, Industrial Estate, PHA, Livestock, and other departmental development schemes. The Deputy Director of Development and officials from the relevant and construction departments were present.