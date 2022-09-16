DC reviews dewatering process in different areas of Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Taj Azam Colony, Model Town, Muzzamil Town and other city areas to inspect the rain water disposal process

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Taj Azam Colony, Model Town, Muzzamil Town and other city areas to inspect the rain water disposal process.

Directing the officials of the Municipal and Public Health Department, DC said that water disposal from the city, especially from low-lying areas should be ensured at all cost.

The DC said that district administration had been striving from day one for rain water removal and hoped that disposal would soon be completed.

On the occasion, officials of the Municipal Committee and Public Health Department briefed the DC about the ongoing water removal program.

Later, the DC inspected the saline drain near Nawabshah and ordered the concerned officials for its cleaning.