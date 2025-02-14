DC reviews distribution of land under PULSE project

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review distribution of land under the PULSE project, in accordance with the directives of the board of Revenue.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioners, Revenue Officers, and consultant Revenue Officers were also present.

The DC instructed the revenue officers to complete the designated target for land distribution within the specified timeframe, following the established procedures, and emphasised that there should be no negligence in addressing these important matters.