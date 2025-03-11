Open Menu

DC Reviews Distribution Of Pay Orders Under Ramzan Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DC reviews distribution of pay orders under Ramzan package

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Tehsil Daska and reviewed the door-to-door distribution of pay orders under the Chief Minister Nigahban Ramzan Package.

He directed union council secretaries to inform people through telephone calls to speed up the distribution process and also distribute pay orders by visiting their homes. He also reviewed campaign in Daska. While distributing pay orders,he said that there was no fee for the Nigahban Ramzan Package and so no payment should be made while receiving or encashing the pay order and in case of a complaint, call District Control 9250011 or complain to the AC Office.

Langrial also reviewed arrangements made for the physics paper at the matriculation examination center established at Government Degree College Daska. Later, he paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital Daska. He reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients in the hospital and visited the patients undergoing treatment.

He also inspected the under-construction block at QDPS school, Jaisarwala Campus.

