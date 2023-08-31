DC reviews doorstep services, issues instructions to develop mobile app

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a review meeting which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Usman Ashraf, Assistant Commissioners, Facilitation Centre staff, and other stakeholders.

The staff of the facilitation centre gave a briefing on their performance, highlighting the challenges and the steps taken to address the issues.

The meeting also discussed ways to further improve the services of the facilitation centre, including the development of a mobile application.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner East issued necessary instructions to the staff of the Facilitation Centre to develop a mobile application for the convenience of citizens. The app would allow citizens to easily access a variety of services, such as birth and death registration, property tax payment, and issuance of domicile certificates.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the staff to improve the efficiency of the Facilitation Centre by streamlining the processes and reducing the waiting time for citizens.

He stressed the importance of providing quality services to the citizens of Islamabad and making their lives easier.

The meeting was a productive session that resulted in a number of positive outcomes.

The development of a mobile application will make it easier for citizens to access doorstep services, and the streamlining of processes will reduce the waiting time for citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner's directives are a clear indication of his commitment to providing quality services to the citizens of Islamabad to further improve the delivery of doorstep services in Islamabad.