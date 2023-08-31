Open Menu

DC Reviews Doorstep Services, Issues Instructions To Develop Mobile App

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 11:40 AM

DC reviews doorstep services, issues instructions to develop mobile app

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a review meeting which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Usman Ashraf, Assistant Commissioners, Facilitation Centre staff, and other stakeholders.

The staff of the facilitation centre gave a briefing on their performance, highlighting the challenges and the steps taken to address the issues.

The meeting also discussed ways to further improve the services of the facilitation centre, including the development of a mobile application.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner East issued necessary instructions to the staff of the Facilitation Centre to develop a mobile application for the convenience of citizens. The app would allow citizens to easily access a variety of services, such as birth and death registration, property tax payment, and issuance of domicile certificates.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the staff to improve the efficiency of the Facilitation Centre by streamlining the processes and reducing the waiting time for citizens.

He stressed the importance of providing quality services to the citizens of Islamabad and making their lives easier.

The meeting was a productive session that resulted in a number of positive outcomes.

The development of a mobile application will make it easier for citizens to access doorstep services, and the streamlining of processes will reduce the waiting time for citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner's directives are a clear indication of his commitment to providing quality services to the citizens of Islamabad to further improve the delivery of doorstep services in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile

Recent Stories

COAS Syed Asim Munir visits Tilla Firing Ranges, w ..

COAS Syed Asim Munir visits Tilla Firing Ranges, witnesses battle drills

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan has longstanding commitment to UN peaceke ..

Pakistan has longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping: FM

20 minutes ago
 Borouge to distribute interim dividend of $650 mil ..

Borouge to distribute interim dividend of $650 million

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Fe ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Festival kicks off October 21

10 hours ago
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for en ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for end to 'atrocious crime' of enfo ..

12 hours ago
 Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, hea ..

Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, heads north

12 hours ago
 Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

12 hours ago
 Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

12 hours ago
 Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow ampli ..

Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow amplified Azaan at Jumma prayers, i ..

12 hours ago
 Conversion of agricultural land to housing societi ..

Conversion of agricultural land to housing societies matter of grave concern: Sa ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan