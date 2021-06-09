DC reviews edibles' prices

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday reviewed provision of low-price edibles being provided in Sahulat bazaar.

During his brief visit, he also checked on-going development projects carried out at Abdul Hakeem city, and ordered authority concerned to complete it within stipulated time frame.

He directed the officials to complete sewerage project that has already started at the earliest and ensured quality and standard.

Later, traders and civil society members called on the DC. Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

Chief Officer, Kabirwala Muhammad Hussain Bangash was also accompanying him.