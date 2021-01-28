DC reviews education dept performance

A meeting was held here on Thursday to review the performance of School education department

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting was held here on Thursday to review the performance of school education department.

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul chaired the meeting while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning, District Monitoring Officer Maham Asif Malik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education authority Naheed Wasif and others were also present.

The meeting was briefed about schools' upgrading, results, online teacher transfers, cleanliness and implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs.

She directed the CEO Education that Primary and middle schools should be reopened as per the schedule. She also directed to further improve the sanitation system in all schools and ensure 100 percent implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.