DC Reviews Educational Facilities, Examination Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited Government Girls High School Sook Kalan to review academic activities, examine ongoing examinations, and assess the available facilities.
During the visit, the deputy commissioner inspected various classrooms and interacted with students, who shared their educational experiences.
He also reviewed the examination arrangements, monitoring mechanisms, and overall academic environment. On this occasion, he met with teachers and emphasized the need for dedicated efforts to enhance students' academic performance.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving educational facilities to ensure a conducive learning environment.
The Deputy Commissioner underscored the significance of transparency in examinations and directed the school administration to uphold discipline and maintain quality standards. He assured that the district administration would provide full support to uplift educational institutions and facilitate students with better learning opportunities.
