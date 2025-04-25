DC reviews educational facilities in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, visited Government Girls Primary School MC and the Government Special Education Center in Hal Dhullo, Jhika Gali, to review educational standards and facilities.

During the visit, the DC reviewed staff attendance, teaching methodologies, and hygienic conditions. He met with students and inquired about their learning activities school facilities

Talking to the school staff, the deputy commissioner underlined the importance of modern teaching methods in delivering quality education.

"Teachers play an important role in shaping young minds through innovative education techniques," he said.

He also directed to focus on building students' character saying education is the basis of progress.

DC said that children with disabilities should not face limitations due to a lack of resources.

"Special children deserve our special attention and support to ensure they receive equal opportunities," he added.

He directed school administrations to maintain strict attendance records and further improve hygiene standards.