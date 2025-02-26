Open Menu

DC Reviews Educational Standards At Govt High School Heir

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

DC reviews educational standards at Govt High School Heir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Wednesday visited the Government High

School Heir (Lahore Cantt) to assess available facilities and overall educational standards.

During the visit, he reviewed the school’s infrastructure, teaching methods, and resources,

ensuring effective integration of both academic and extracurricular activities to support

student development.

The DC emphasized the importance of maintaining high educational standards and providing an environment conducive to learning.

He met with the school principal, receiving a detailed briefing on administrative operations and facilities.

