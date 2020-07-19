DC reviews Eid arrangements

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::District Peace/Interfaith Harmony Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir was held in connection with Eid-ul-Azha, here at DC Office.

DPO Sialkot Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mian Rafiq Ahsan, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Manager Endowments Ghulam Mustafa and local Ulema belonging to all sects were also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that as per the instructions issued by the Punjab government to prevent the spreading of coronavirus, special arrangements had been made for Eid-ul-Azha prayer across the district.

He urged the religious scholars to create awareness among the people, adding that the special hygiene arrangements had been made for the wastage of sacrificial animals.

DC also urged the people to maintain social distance, use face masks and avoid shaking hands during the Eid gatherings.