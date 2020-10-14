UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the celebrations of Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi at Conference Room of DC Office Larkana.

IN the meeting Ulema assured of their full cooperation in this regard.

He directed all the Municipal Officers and discussed the arrangements of Jashan-e-Eid Meelad-ul-Nabi in the district.

The meeting was informed the security and traffic arrangements would be made by SSP Larkana under Police contingency plan.

The meeting decided to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH) with religious fervour and enthusiasm throughout the district.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana urged upon the representatives of law enforcing agencies that all out efforts should be made to ensure the law and order situation in the district as well as the traffic arrangements may be ensured on the occasion.

He also called upon the Ulema and the people of every walk of life to play their role in this regard and create the atmosphere officials of Local Bodies Department Larkana to ensure the cleanliness and remove the encroachments from the routes of the procession of Jashan-e-Eid-e-Meelad-ul-Nabi, besides the lighting arrangements may be ensured.

The WAPDA/SEPCO authority would also ensure to supply of the electricity for the events regarding the observance of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi and the SEPCO personal would also accompanied with the processions for removing the wires interrupting the passage of procession.

The officials of SEPCO assured the meeting that no load-shedding would be carried out.

It was also decided in the meeting that the DHO Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, District Support Manager PPHI would set-up medical camps wherever required and doctors in taluka hospitals and Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana may be ensured to present round the clock with medicines and all the service delivery offices will be remain open upto 13th Rabi-ul-awal and submit their reports to DC Office in time in this regard.

Concerned police officers were directed to maintain law and order during celebrations and to simplify the procedure of issuance of route permit in order to avoid any sort of misunderstanding.

The meeting also decided that the control rooms will be established at DC office as well as other concerned offices.

The meeting was attended among the others, SSP Larkana, Administrator Larkana Municipal Corporation, Officials of Shahbaz Rangers, Assistant Commissioners, Taluka Mukhtiarkars, Municipal officers, Ulemas of various sects, and officers of various Departments.

