DC reviews Eid-ul-Azha arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting was informed that in accordance with the directives of the Punjab government, the district administration has made all arrangements to provide exemplary sanitation services to the citizens in the district during the Eid days.

The DC instructed that the staff deployed at the animal sale points should perform their duties efficiently adding that the relevant officers should visit the sale points and monitor the arrangements made and the facilities provided.

Similarly, timely disposal of animal waste in the entire district should be ensured and no negligence or laxity should be shown in the performance of this important responsibility.

On this occasion, the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, District Council and Municipal Committees informed about the arrangements made for sanitation during Eid-ul-Azha and timely disposal of animal waste in the entire district.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azar Javed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik and other officers of the relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Earlier, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar briefed about the Eid operation plan and said that a comprehensive strategy has been devised to provide the best sanitation facilities during Eid-ul-Azha and collect and dispose of animal waste in a timely manner, and take it out of the city.

He said that all company officers and over 800 sanitary workers will be performing their duties during the Eid holidays. He said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company will set up more than 30 Eid camps in all Union Councils of the city, where sanitary workers, along with sanitary inspectors of the concerned Union Councils, will be available at all times to serve the public.

The CEO of BWMC said that citizens can obtain free waste bags from the Eid camp established by BWMC for the transportation of sacrificial animal waste during Eid-ul-Azha.

He further informed that over 70 company vehicles including mini dumpers, trolleys, arm roll trucks, compactors, and dumper trucks will be deployed in the field to promptly collect and transport animal waste and other waste. All collected waste will be disposed of away from the city according to health and hygiene standards.

Additionally, to maintain cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has rented 15 additional vehicles.

He further briefed the meeting that the company has commenced the distribution of over 1 million free waste bags door-to-door for animal waste ahead of Eid.

He explained that the control room established at the company office will remain fully functional for public convenience and prompt resolution of complaints, where representatives will be available 24/7 on helpline 1139. The company's CEO further mentioned that the company is focusing on public awareness this year as well, and a comprehensive awareness campaign has been launched in the city.

This campaign directly conveys the message of cleanliness to citizens in markets, residential areas, bus stands, parks, cattle markets, and public places. The distribution of 200,000 awareness leaflets is also underway, which includes the contact numbers of relevant supervisory staff.

He further informed that citizens can utilize the mobile application “Saaf Bahawalpur” to register any complaints regarding cleanliness during Eid. He further stated that BWMC will be fully operational in Ahmadpur East and all arrangements have been finalized in this regard.