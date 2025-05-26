DC reviews Eid-ul-Azha arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir finalized comprehensive arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

in the district.

Chairing a review meeting at her office, the DC issued firm directions to ensure smooth operation

during the festive period and warned of strict legal action against overcharging

in cattle markets.

She assigned specific tasks to the assistant commissioners of three tehsils, instructing

them to take immediate action against vendors involved in profiteering. FIRs will be registered

and arrests made to curb profiteering, she said.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pakka Ashraf Saleh, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, and officers from various departments.

The DC directed officials concerned to set up livestock camps at all entry and exit points of cattle markets and ensure tick spray.

Dr Lubna directed to establish waste collection points to ensure timely disposal of animal remains. Waste Management Company was asked to clean streets, neighborhoods, and roads thoroughly.

All cattle markets and sale points would be made operational from 1st of Zilhajj. The control rooms would also be made functional at Assistant Commissioner offices.

Special focus will be placed on cleaning and decorating city entry and exit points. Mosques will be cleaned, adorned with floral gates, and surrounding streets specially maintained.

The DC directed to launch strict campaign against illegal encroachments in markets to ensure clear pathways.

She ordered to make all Eid- ul-Adha arrangements by keeping in view the monsoon rains.