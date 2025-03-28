Open Menu

DC Reviews Eid-ul-Fitr Arrangements In Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In line with the provincial government's directives, Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Friday chaired an important meeting to review preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the session, the Deputy Commissioner instructed concerned departments to ensure proper cleanliness across the district during Eid celebrations.

He directed PESCO officials to maintain an uninterrupted power supply, while the traffic police were tasked with implementing an effective transport plan. Additionally, the health department was ordered to finalize a duty roster for doctors to ensure the availability of medical services.

Emphasizing the need for efficiency, he urged all departments to fulfill their responsibilities diligently to provide maximum convenience to the public. He also instructed institutions to remain on high alert to swiftly resolve any issues faced by citizens during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The DC stressed that strict measures should be in place to facilitate the public, leaving no room for negligence.

The meeting was attended by officials from the district administration, Battagram police, the health department, TMAs, Rescue 1122, PESCO, the C&W department, and other relevant authorities.

