Open Menu

DC Reviews Encroachment, Cleanliness Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:17 PM

DC reviews encroachment, cleanliness measures

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a field visit to various locations within Tehsil City, Ravi, and Shalimar to assess the encroachment situation and cleanliness measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a field visit to various locations within Tehsil City, Ravi, and Shalimar to assess the encroachment situation and cleanliness measures.

He also visited Band Road Sherakot, Bhamman Jhugian Point, Ring Road Service Road, and Mahmood Booti Ring Road. He issued clear directives to the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) to immediately eliminate encroachments across these sites.

The DC emphasized that there should be no leniency shown to the encroachment mafia and instructed MCL officials to take strict action without delay.

During his visit, he specifically directed the Municipal Officer (Regulation), Kashif Jalil, to ensure that no banners, posters, streamers, or hoardings remain across the city. He also highlighted the need to increase staff, if necessary, to tackle encroachments effectively.

Furthermore, DC Syed Musa Raza ordered the MCL Chief Officer, Shahid Abbas Kathia, to prioritize the removal of stray animals from urban areas, stressing that no animals should be present in the city’s populated regions.

In addition to addressing encroachments, the DC inspected cleanliness efforts around Mahmood Booti Ring Road, expressing dissatisfaction with the existing cleaning arrangements. He instructed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to expedite cleanup operations at all critical points.

In a briefing, it was reported that waste had been cleared to some extent, and LWMC teams were actively working in the field. However, the DC stressed that cleaning efforts should be sustained moving forward to ensure long-term cleanliness.

The DC emphasized the importance of utilizing all available resources to maintain the city’s beauty and uphold public health standards.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Visit Road All From

Recent Stories

143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve

White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve

3 minutes ago
 International conference on 'Trends & Research in ..

International conference on 'Trends & Research in Chemistry' begins

3 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, re ..

Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, renew resolve to continue freedo ..

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of KfW Bank visits NTDC headquarters

Delegation of KfW Bank visits NTDC headquarters

12 minutes ago
 OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector c ..

OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector climate action

12 minutes ago
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points

12 minutes ago
 Government of Japan provides grant assistance to t ..

Government of Japan provides grant assistance to three NGOs for development proj ..

12 minutes ago
 Trump victory to bring unrestrained 'America First ..

Trump victory to bring unrestrained 'America First' to world

8 minutes ago
 CM launches special livestock package for Layyah

CM launches special livestock package for Layyah

8 minutes ago
 UniCredit says needs a year to decide Commerzbank ..

UniCredit says needs a year to decide Commerzbank deal

8 minutes ago
 Dollar soars, stocks rally as Trump wins US electi ..

Dollar soars, stocks rally as Trump wins US election

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan