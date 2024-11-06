DC Reviews Encroachment, Cleanliness Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:17 PM
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a field visit to various locations within Tehsil City, Ravi, and Shalimar to assess the encroachment situation and cleanliness measures
He also visited Band Road Sherakot, Bhamman Jhugian Point, Ring Road Service Road, and Mahmood Booti Ring Road. He issued clear directives to the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) to immediately eliminate encroachments across these sites.
The DC emphasized that there should be no leniency shown to the encroachment mafia and instructed MCL officials to take strict action without delay.
During his visit, he specifically directed the Municipal Officer (Regulation), Kashif Jalil, to ensure that no banners, posters, streamers, or hoardings remain across the city. He also highlighted the need to increase staff, if necessary, to tackle encroachments effectively.
Furthermore, DC Syed Musa Raza ordered the MCL Chief Officer, Shahid Abbas Kathia, to prioritize the removal of stray animals from urban areas, stressing that no animals should be present in the city’s populated regions.
In addition to addressing encroachments, the DC inspected cleanliness efforts around Mahmood Booti Ring Road, expressing dissatisfaction with the existing cleaning arrangements. He instructed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to expedite cleanup operations at all critical points.
In a briefing, it was reported that waste had been cleared to some extent, and LWMC teams were actively working in the field. However, the DC stressed that cleaning efforts should be sustained moving forward to ensure long-term cleanliness.
The DC emphasized the importance of utilizing all available resources to maintain the city’s beauty and uphold public health standards.
