DC reviews facilities at Al Shifa Eye Hospital

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir here Thursday visited Al-Shifa Eye Hospital and reviewed health care service being provided to patients.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Reena Suhrawardy and other concerned officials.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected various sections of the hospital including laboratories, pharmacy, operation theatre and wards. He also met with patients and listened to their problems.

He also directed the administration to further improve the healthcare delivery system and come up to the expectations of patients.

