Open Menu

DC Reviews Facilities At Al Shifa Eye Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DC reviews facilities at Al Shifa Eye Hospital

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir here Thursday visited Al-Shifa Eye Hospital and reviewed health care service being provided to patients.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Reena Suhrawardy and other concerned officials.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected various sections of the hospital including laboratories, pharmacy, operation theatre and wards. He also met with patients and listened to their problems.

He also directed the administration to further improve the healthcare delivery system and come up to the expectations of patients.

APP/arq/mds/

Related Topics

Kohat

Recent Stories

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Champio ..

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship from Nov 17

8 minutes ago
 Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sec ..

Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sector

17 minutes ago
 Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab- ..

Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

59 minutes ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

14 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

14 minutes ago
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

8 minutes ago
 NCRC, IRC commemorate Universal Children’s Day

NCRC, IRC commemorate Universal Children’s Day

15 minutes ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

15 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges international probe into Isr ..

UN rights chief urges international probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

13 minutes ago
 UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyi ..

UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyiv visit

13 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan