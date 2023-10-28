DC reviews facilities at bus terminal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited General Bus Stand and reviewed the facilities available to passengers there.

He directed Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Tahir Malik to pay attention to renovation of general bus stands and make sure better passenger cabins and separate toilets for men and women.

He said that tuck shops with quality food and drink items should be set up at general bus stands, information banners or pinaflexes for vehicles of different cities routes should be displayed at all stands in an orderly manner.

He said that breakdown vehicles should not be allowed to ply the road and the fitness of all public transport vehicles running from the bus stand should be ensured, and action should be taken against vehicles causing smog and pollution.