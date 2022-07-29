DC reviews facilities at Citizen Facilitation Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday visited the Citizen Facilitation Centre and reviewed the facilities being offered to the visitors.

He directed the staff of Facilitation Centre to perform their job with commitment and deal the people in dignified manner, said a news release.

The DC said multiple services including domicile, international driving license, marriage and divorce certificates, and others were being offered to the citizens on priority and within a specified time under one window system of the centre.

Irfan urged the citizens to visit the facilitation centre for resolution of their issues.