DC Reviews Facilities, Development Work At BHU
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chak Sada to review ongoing development work, available facilities, and overall condition of the healthcare center.
During the visit, the deputy commissioner inspected the renovation and repair work underway at the facility and directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion with high-quality standards so that better healthcare services can be provided to the local population.
He met the on-duty doctor and reviewed arrangements related to the ongoing polio campaign. He also assessed the availability of medicines, cleanliness, staff attendance, and overall administration.
The deputy commissioner toured various rooms of the center and interacted with patients and their attendants, listening to their concerns.
Safdar Husain Virk emphasized that basic health units serve as the first point of healthcare for rural populations, and their improvement is among the district administration’s top priorities. He instructed the health department to ensure the presence of staff and availability of essential facilities at all times. He reaffirmed the district government’s commitment to strengthening the public health system and said all possible resources are being utilized to provide quality and free medical services at the doorstep of citizens.
