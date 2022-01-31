DC reviews facilities for prisoners at central jail Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd), Khalid Mahmood on Monday visited central jail Peshawar and reviewed facilities being provided to the prisoners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd), Khalid Mahmood on Monday visited central jail Peshawar and reviewed facilities being provided to the prisoners.

The deputy commissioner accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan also presided over a meeting attended by Superintendent Central Jail Peshawar, Muhammad Umair Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Rehman Afridi, District Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Younis Afridi, District education Officer and other officers.

After the meeting, the deputy commissioner along with the committee members inspected different parts of the jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

He also met with the prisoners who apprised him about their problems.

He directed the officers concerned to resolve problems of the prisoners on priority basis. The deputy commissioner directed District Health Officer to vaccinate all prisoners against coronavirus.