DC reviews facilities in RHC, Billi Tang

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram Tuesday visited Rural Health Complex (RHC), Billi Tang and reviewed the staff attendance, cleanliness, pharmacy, wards and other facilities provided to the patients.

The DC while issuing instructions to the concerned authorities said that timely provision of treatment facilities to the patients would be ensured round the clock.

He directed that the staff would behave well with the patients and improve public services and cleanliness further.

The deputy commissioner also inquired after the patients.

