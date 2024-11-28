DC Reviews Facilities In Service Delivery Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram on Thursday visited Service Delivery Center and Sub Registrar Office to inspected facilities being provided to public.
He also listened to the problems of visitors and inquired about the working and performance of the center.
He reviewed working of service delivery counters and directed staff to promptly dispose off the applications.
He directed the officials to realize their responsibilities and said that efficient and dedicated workers would be rewarded. He said that provincial government has taken steps to provide relief to people while process to get copies of documents has been made easier for facilitation of people.
