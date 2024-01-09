DC reviews first day of anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahrsar on Tuesday chaired a performance review meeting on the first day of the anti-polio campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahrsar on Tuesday chaired a performance review meeting on the first day of the anti-polio campaign.

According to the DC Office, amidst the ongoing battle against polio, a crucial meeting was held on the first day of the campaign in the district.

Talking to members of polio teams, he said polio drops must be administered to all children under the age of five years to make the campaign successful.

He also appealed to parents to fully cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated.