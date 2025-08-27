DC Reviews Flood Preparedness, Assures Relief Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza said on Wednesday
that all necessary arrangements had been finalized to deal with any
possible flood situation in the district.
He expressed these views during his visit to Theme Park, Chuhng, where
he inspected flood protection measures along with officers of Rescue 1122
and other relevant departments. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zohaib
Mumtaz and senior officials of departments concerned were also present
on the occasion.
Briefing the Deputy Commissioner, it was informed that all relief camps
equipped with food, clean drinking water and medical facilities, had been
made fully operational. It was further informed that evacuation of residents
from red-alert areas had already been completed, while representatives
of all departments were active in the field and on high alert.
The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply
of essential facilities at the relief camps and maintain round-the-clock monitoring
of protective embankments along River Ravi. He stressed that coordination
among all departments was vital to deal with any emergency situation.
“Protection of life and property of citizens is our foremost priority", he said
and added that the district administration was fully prepared to respond to
any eventuality, and advance measures had been finalized to minimize the
potential losses.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza also inspected flood
protection measures at Sagianwala Bypass and Shahdara Distributary Canal
and said the district administration had completed all arrangements to tackle
any possible flood. Relief camps were functional, evacuations from vulnerable
areas completed, and all departments placed on high alert to safeguard citizens,
he added.
Earlier, the DC was briefed that the water level in River Ravi was rising and
pressure had increased at Jassar, while a discharge of 135,000 cusecs was
expected to enter the river. He was apprised that 10 relief camps had been
established at Karol War, Arzi Janjua, Jia Musa and other locations to provide
food, medical aid and essential facilities to the affected people. It was further
informed that Old Shahdara Bridge, New Shahdara Bridge and Sagian Bridge
were among the possible flood passages.
