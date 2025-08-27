DC reviews flood preparedness, assures relief facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza said on Wednesday

that all necessary arrangements had been finalized to deal with any

possible flood situation in the district.

He expressed these views during his visit to Theme Park, Chuhng, where

he inspected flood protection measures along with officers of Rescue 1122

and other relevant departments. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zohaib

Mumtaz and senior officials of departments concerned were also present

on the occasion.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner, it was informed that all relief camps

equipped with food, clean drinking water and medical facilities, had been

made fully operational. It was further informed that evacuation of residents

from red-alert areas had already been completed, while representatives

of all departments were active in the field and on high alert.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply

of essential facilities at the relief camps and maintain round-the-clock monitoring

of protective embankments along River Ravi. He stressed that coordination

among all departments was vital to deal with any emergency situation.

“Protection of life and property of citizens is our foremost priority", he said

and added that the district administration was fully prepared to respond to

any eventuality, and advance measures had been finalized to minimize the

potential losses.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza also inspected flood

protection measures at Sagianwala Bypass and Shahdara Distributary Canal

and said the district administration had completed all arrangements to tackle

any possible flood. Relief camps were functional, evacuations from vulnerable

areas completed, and all departments placed on high alert to safeguard citizens,

he added.

Earlier, the DC was briefed that the water level in River Ravi was rising and

pressure had increased at Jassar, while a discharge of 135,000 cusecs was

expected to enter the river. He was apprised that 10 relief camps had been

established at Karol War, Arzi Janjua, Jia Musa and other locations to provide

food, medical aid and essential facilities to the affected people. It was further

informed that Old Shahdara Bridge, New Shahdara Bridge and Sagian Bridge

were among the possible flood passages.