DC Reviews Flood Preparedness For Rivers Jhelum, Chenab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair on Tuesday convened a meeting with officers from the district administration and other relevant departments to review arrangements for potential flooding in the Jhelum and Chenab rivers.
The DC Jhang emphasized the need for emergency measures to ensure effective rescue and relief operations. Additionally, he instructed all assistant commissioners in the district to inspect river embankment to ensure the safety of residents.
He also highlighted the importance of formulating a coordinated policy among all concerned departments to minimize flood-related losses.
He directed that all encroachments on link roads be removed to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic during emergencies.
He also issued orders to the irrigation department, WAPDA, Rescue 1122, and the departments of health, agriculture, and livestock to ensure readiness and cooperation in dealing with potential flood situations.
