DC reviews flood relief arrangements

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain visited the flood relief camp established at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Surkhpur following the issuance of a high alert due to rising water levels in the River Tawi.

During her visit, officials from Rescue 1122 briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the flood emergency response plan and ongoing precautionary measures.

She thoroughly inspected the facilities at the relief camp, including the availability of tents, medical supplies, and other essential resources.

DC Noor-ul-Ain also visited key irrigation structures and stone pitching works at Barmala, where she instructed officials to further reinforce protective measures in light of the flood threat. Additionally, she inspected the Surkhpur Bridge to assess emergency preparedness and ensure all arrangements are in place to respond swiftly to any situation.