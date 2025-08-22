DC Reviews Flood Situation In Indus River Belt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ghazi Khan, Muhammad Usman Khalid, on Thursday visited flood-prone areas of Taunsa to review the ongoing flood-fighting and relief operations in view of rising water levels in the Indus River
, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ghazi Khan, Muhammad Usman Khalid, on Thursday visited flood-prone areas of Taunsa to review the ongoing flood-fighting and relief operations in view of rising water levels in the Indus River.
During the visit, rescue teams and line departments briefed the deputy commissioner about flood control measures, relief camps, and emergency arrangements. He inspected flood posts at Banbhan, and adjoining areas where rescue and relief activities are underway.
The DC also interacted with residents of low-lying areas and expressed solidarity with flood-affected people by sharing a meal with them. He said that the administration was fully alert to deal with any emergency and relief camps had been established in government schools to provide cooked food and quality rations to the displaced families.
Officials informed him that although several low-lying areas were inundated, most houses remained safe as local residents had constructed them on elevated locations. Evacuation would be carried out if the situation demanded, they added.
Speaking to locals, DC Usman Khalid said that, on the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, no flood-affected family would be left alone in this difficult time. He assured that the district administration was fully prepared and monitoring the river situation round the clock.
Assistant Commissioner Taunsa Nadeem Hashmi, Chief Officer District Council Jawad Hassan Gondal, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Ahmad Kamal, and other officials accompanied the deputy commissioner during the visit.
Recent Stories
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota
One killed in Quetta firing
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage ..
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition
Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers5 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH5 minutes ago
-
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota5 minutes ago
-
One killed in Quetta firing5 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations5 minutes ago
-
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"40 seconds ago
-
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema42 seconds ago
-
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage operations in Mirpur ..43 seconds ago
-
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 MW of electricity.24 minutes ago
-
PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition45 seconds ago
-
Islamabad to launch door-to-door survey, mobile App for citizen safety, planning46 seconds ago
-
Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief11 minutes ago