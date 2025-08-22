DC reviews flood situation in Indus River belt

(@FahadShabbir)

, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ghazi Khan, Muhammad Usman Khalid, on Thursday visited flood-prone areas of Taunsa to review the ongoing flood-fighting and relief operations in view of rising water levels in the Indus River.

During the visit, rescue teams and line departments briefed the deputy commissioner about flood control measures, relief camps, and emergency arrangements. He inspected flood posts at Banbhan, and adjoining areas where rescue and relief activities are underway.

The DC also interacted with residents of low-lying areas and expressed solidarity with flood-affected people by sharing a meal with them. He said that the administration was fully alert to deal with any emergency and relief camps had been established in government schools to provide cooked food and quality rations to the displaced families.

Officials informed him that although several low-lying areas were inundated, most houses remained safe as local residents had constructed them on elevated locations. Evacuation would be carried out if the situation demanded, they added.

Speaking to locals, DC Usman Khalid said that, on the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, no flood-affected family would be left alone in this difficult time. He assured that the district administration was fully prepared and monitoring the river situation round the clock.

Assistant Commissioner Taunsa Nadeem Hashmi, Chief Officer District Council Jawad Hassan Gondal, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Ahmad Kamal, and other officials accompanied the deputy commissioner during the visit.