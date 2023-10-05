Open Menu

DC Reviews Fourth-day Progress Of Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 08:42 PM

On the fourth day of the Polio Eradication Campaign started on October 2, a meeting was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023)

The meeting was briefed by the District Polio Control Room regarding the performance of teams and coverage on the fourth day of the Polio Eradication Campaign. DC Abbottabad emphasized the importance of ensuring that no child remains deprived of polio drops in both urban and rural areas. He called upon the Health Department to take necessary measures in this regard.

He also issued directives to improve the performance of mobile teams and enhance vaccination efforts.

He stressed the need to make transit teams more effective and ensure that mobile teams actively administer polio drops to children during travel.

The DC reiterated the importance of having teams present at airports, all central locations, schools, and hospitals to administer polio drops to children.

Iqbal expressed particular concern about refusal cases and issued instructions to resolve all cases and provided guidance on children's vaccination.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the teams and ensure that polio drops are administered to children aged 5 and below, as well as Vitamin A drops to children aged 6 months to 5 years. This cooperation is essential for better immunity and protection against diseases.

