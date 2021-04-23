DC reviews fruit, vegetable auction process

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited fruit and vegetable market on Friday morning and reviewed the auction process there.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner urged the shopkeepers to reduce the profit so that food items remain within the reach of the common man in the blessed month of Ramazan.

DC also directed the officials of market committee to improve the cleanliness situation there.

He said that stern legal action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders for creating artificial shortage of the daily use commodities.