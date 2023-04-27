(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema during a visit to Tehsil Gujar Khan on Thursday reviewed the land revenue records.

Chairing a meeting held in Gujar Khan tehsil, he checked the land revenue records including distribution of the land, 'jamabandi, Girdawari' and other administrative issues.

Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan Mian Murad Hussain and other administrative officers attended the meeting.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to finalize the manual inventory of the land records as soon as possible.

All the 'khasrajats and khewat' block cases should be resolved on a priority basis, he added.

The DC further directed for utilising all available resources should to achieve the set revenue targets, adding negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not to tolerated.

Later, he also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Primary Health Center Gujar Khan and inspected the health facilities and cleanliness arrangements.

By ensuring the cleanliness of the hospitals, the administration could eliminate many diseases, he said.

The authorities concerned could be contacted in case of any difficulty or complaint, the DC added.