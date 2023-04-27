UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Gujar Khan's Land Revenue Records

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DC reviews Gujar Khan's land revenue records

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema during a visit to Tehsil Gujar Khan on Thursday reviewed the land revenue records.

Chairing a meeting held in Gujar Khan tehsil, he checked the land revenue records including distribution of the land, 'jamabandi, Girdawari' and other administrative issues.

Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan Mian Murad Hussain and other administrative officers attended the meeting.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to finalize the manual inventory of the land records as soon as possible.

All the 'khasrajats and khewat' block cases should be resolved on a priority basis, he added.

The DC further directed for utilising all available resources should to achieve the set revenue targets, adding negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not to tolerated.

Later, he also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Primary Health Center Gujar Khan and inspected the health facilities and cleanliness arrangements.

By ensuring the cleanliness of the hospitals, the administration could eliminate many diseases, he said.

The authorities concerned could be contacted in case of any difficulty or complaint, the DC added.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Gujar Khan All

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

14 minutes ago
 FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

29 minutes ago
 VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

29 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

44 minutes ago
 realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.