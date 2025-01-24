DC Reviews Health Department’s Monthly Performance
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shoaib Abbas here on Friday chaired a meeting to review monthly performance of the health department.
The District Monitoring Officer, the District Health Officer and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
The deputy commissioner directed to provide best medical facilities to the people on priority.
APP/mfz/378
