DC Reviews Healthcare Facilities At Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital

May 22, 2025

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, on Thursday visited

the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital and inspected the medical

services and facilities.

Accompanied by Medical Superintendent Dr Ayaz Nasir and other

officials, the DC reviewed various departments, including the OPD

and Trauma Centre.

He interacted with patients and their attendants to assess service quality,

medicine availability, and staff behavior. The DC checked doctors’ attendance,

patient load, and administrative arrangements.

He expressed satisfaction over the emergency services, staff presence,

medical equipment, and hygiene standards at the Trauma Centre.

DC Virk said the district administration was committed to improving

healthcare service in public sector hospitals to ensure quality treatment

for citizens.

He directed the hospital staff to maintain professionalism and warned

that negligence would not be tolerated.

MS Dr Ayaz Nasir briefed the DC on the hospital’s performance and

ongoing development projects.

