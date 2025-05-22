DC Reviews Healthcare Facilities At Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, on Thursday visited
the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital and inspected the medical
services and facilities.
Accompanied by Medical Superintendent Dr Ayaz Nasir and other
officials, the DC reviewed various departments, including the OPD
and Trauma Centre.
He interacted with patients and their attendants to assess service quality,
medicine availability, and staff behavior. The DC checked doctors’ attendance,
patient load, and administrative arrangements.
He expressed satisfaction over the emergency services, staff presence,
medical equipment, and hygiene standards at the Trauma Centre.
DC Virk said the district administration was committed to improving
healthcare service in public sector hospitals to ensure quality treatment
for citizens.
He directed the hospital staff to maintain professionalism and warned
that negligence would not be tolerated.
MS Dr Ayaz Nasir briefed the DC on the hospital’s performance and
ongoing development projects.
Recent Stories
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand
Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teen drowns while bathing in phuleli canal in Hyderabad3 minutes ago
-
20 netted over power theft3 minutes ago
-
Eight profiteers held3 minutes ago
-
Firing at DG Khan court: one injured, suspect arrested3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews healthcare facilities at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital3 minutes ago
-
RDA again seals the warehouse of a famous food outlet3 minutes ago
-
Unidentified man, woman found dead in parked car3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on underage drivers in Tank13 minutes ago
-
Worker electrocuted while installing water pump13 minutes ago
-
Dar condemns Khuzdar terrorist attack, urges collective action against terrorism13 minutes ago
-
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date28 minutes ago
-
DC visits Govt Christian High School33 minutes ago