DC reviews healthcare facilities at DHQ hospital

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore-Kandhkot, Engineer Munawar Ali Mithiani Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kandhkot, to review health facilities being provided to the patients.

He took around the dialysis, emergency, and rescue 1122 center inside the civil hospital and checked the presence of paramedics, staff and doctors, and medicines.

The DC also inspected Mother & Child Healthcare Centre Kandhkot and also visited the medical camp established by Agha Khan Foundation. Officers concerned were directed to provide better medical facilities to the residents of Kandhkot City.

Meanwhile, DC also visited Kashmore Press Club and said the press is an important pillar of society.