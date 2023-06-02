UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Healthcare Facilities At DHQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 08:43 PM

DC reviews healthcare facilities at DHQ hospital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore-Kandhkot, Engineer Munawar Ali Mithiani Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kandhkot, to review health facilities being provided to the patients

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore-Kandhkot, Engineer Munawar Ali Mithiani Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kandhkot, to review health facilities being provided to the patients.

He took around the dialysis, emergency, and rescue 1122 center inside the civil hospital and checked the presence of paramedics, staff and doctors, and medicines.

The DC also inspected Mother & Child Healthcare Centre Kandhkot and also visited the medical camp established by Agha Khan Foundation. Officers concerned were directed to provide better medical facilities to the residents of Kandhkot City.

Meanwhile, DC also visited Kashmore Press Club and said the press is an important pillar of society.

Related Topics

Visit Kashmore Kandhkot Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Man killed brother, injured his wife over domestic ..

Man killed brother, injured his wife over domestic dispute

15 minutes ago
 Rain likely to persist in some parts of Balochista ..

Rain likely to persist in some parts of Balochistan, south Punjab and Kashmir

15 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol Police registered 112 cases ..

Punjab Highway Patrol Police registered 112 cases last month

15 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

21 minutes ago
 Zadran stars in Afghanistan's six-wicket win in fi ..

Zadran stars in Afghanistan's six-wicket win in first Sri Lanka ODI

15 minutes ago
 Rising swimming stars Hareem, Meher illuminate Sin ..

Rising swimming stars Hareem, Meher illuminate Sindh sports horizon

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.