DC Reviews Highways Department Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the development schemes of the Highways Department.

Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad also attended the meeting. Superintendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz provided a detailed briefing on ongoing projects related to the construction, repair, and improvement of roads. He reported that work is ongoing on 28 development projects in the district, with an estimated cost exceeding 8.5 billion rupees. Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz further stated that 8 development schemes have been successfully completed so far, while another significant development scheme under the Provincial Sector Development Program is in the final stages of completion.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur emphasized the need to promptly remove obstacles hindering construction work and instructed the relevant officials to ensure regular monitoring of the projects on-site. He directed that all development projects for road construction and repair be completed on time and to high standards, so that better travel facilities can be provided to the citizens.

