Open Menu

DC Reviews Hospital Waste Management Practices

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DC reviews hospital waste management practices

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari chaired a meeting of the District Hospital Waste Management Committee to review the waste management practices, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the environment department, health officials, medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital and the waste management company.

Officials briefed the participants, stating that one government and one private incinerator were currently operational in Khanewal. Hospital and laboratory waste was being disposed of to prevent environmental hazards, they said.

DC Muhammad Ali ordered for strict monitoring of the government and private hospitals, laboratories, and scrap yards. He instructed officials to ensure that hazardous hospital waste was incinerated as per regulations and warned of strict legal action against violators.

"Immediate FIRs should be registered against scrap yards involved in buying and selling of medical waste," said the DC and stressed strict compliance with the Punjab Hospital Waste Management Rules to safeguard public health.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Khanewal Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

30 minutes ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

34 minutes ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

39 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

3 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

3 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

15 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

15 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

15 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan