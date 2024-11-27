DC reviews hospital waste management practices

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari chaired a meeting of the District Hospital Waste Management Committee to review the waste management practices, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the environment department, health officials, medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital and the waste management company.

Officials briefed the participants, stating that one government and one private incinerator were currently operational in Khanewal. Hospital and laboratory waste was being disposed of to prevent environmental hazards, they said.

DC Muhammad Ali ordered for strict monitoring of the government and private hospitals, laboratories, and scrap yards. He instructed officials to ensure that hazardous hospital waste was incinerated as per regulations and warned of strict legal action against violators.

"Immediate FIRs should be registered against scrap yards involved in buying and selling of medical waste," said the DC and stressed strict compliance with the Punjab Hospital Waste Management Rules to safeguard public health.